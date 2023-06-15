The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (hitting .361 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has five doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .339.

Jones has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 41.2% of those games.

He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Jones has an RBI in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .355 AVG .323 .429 OBP .364 .710 SLG .516 5 XBH 4 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 11/2 4 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings