Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a triple in his last game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Red Sox.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (64) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 24 games this year (36.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (47.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.292
|AVG
|.234
|.368
|OBP
|.321
|.542
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|13
|48/14
|K/BB
|38/16
|2
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.