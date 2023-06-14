After going 1-for-3 with a triple in his last game, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Red Sox.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.488) and total hits (64) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

In 43 of 65 games this season (66.2%) McMahon has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (15.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has had an RBI in 24 games this year (36.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (47.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .292 AVG .234 .368 OBP .321 .542 SLG .435 18 XBH 14 6 HR 4 24 RBI 13 48/14 K/BB 38/16 2 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings