Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (batting .361 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI), battle starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .345 with five doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (12 of 16), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (43.8%) he recorded at least two.
- In four games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Jones has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (56.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (18.8%).
- In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.355
|AVG
|.333
|.429
|OBP
|.379
|.710
|SLG
|.556
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|4
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Whitlock (3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.78, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.