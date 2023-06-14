On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-6 against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .246.

In 67.7% of his 65 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (33.8%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (7.7%).

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .271 AVG .219 .306 OBP .264 .441 SLG .351 13 XBH 11 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 32/4 K/BB 37/7 1 SB 2

