Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 56 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 213 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 302 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Rockies rank 22nd with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.498 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Anderson has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Charlie Morton 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Spencer Strider

