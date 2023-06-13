Rockies vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (33-34) and Colorado Rockies (28-40) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.
The Red Sox will give the nod to Kutter Crawford (1-3, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson.
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Rockies have gone 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer six times, losing every contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (302 total, 4.4 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
|June 10
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Bryce Elder
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Charlie Morton
|June 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Spencer Strider
