Masataka Yoshida and Ryan McMahon are the hottest hitters on the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies, who meet on Monday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +200 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 4-1-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 24, or 42.1%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of its 66 opportunities.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 11-21 14-14 13-26 17-28 10-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.