Rockies vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 12
Monday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (33-33) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at 7:10 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Red Sox will give the ball to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies have a 4-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).
- The Rockies have come away with 24 wins in the 57 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has won all of its four games in which it was named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (298 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
|June 10
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs TBA
|June 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Bryce Elder
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Charlie Morton
