See the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has only one player listed, as the Nuggets ready for their NBA Finals game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Heat after a 108-95 win in their matchup on Friday. Aaron Gordon led the way with a team-high 27 points in the win for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler notched 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Tyler Herro: Questionable (Hand)

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Denver has a 48-13 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

The Nuggets' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 114.4 points a contest compared to the 115.8 they've averaged this season.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 209.5

