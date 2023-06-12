The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat play in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

