How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 5
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat play in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Denver has a 41-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- At home, the Nuggets are sinking 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
