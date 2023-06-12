Jamal Murray be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 9, Murray posted 15 points and 12 assists in a 108-95 win against the Heat.

In this article, we look at Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 26.8 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.7 Assists 8.5 6.2 7.3 PRA -- 30.1 39.8 PR -- 23.9 32.5 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.1



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 43 15 3 12 2 0 1 6/7/2023 45 34 10 10 3 0 1 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

