Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.316 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .253.
- Tovar is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 68.3% of his games this season (43 of 63), with more than one hit 11 times (17.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this year (22 of 63), with two or more RBI five times (7.9%).
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.271
|AVG
|.233
|.306
|OBP
|.282
|.441
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|13
|32/4
|K/BB
|35/7
|1
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
