Robert Austin Wynns -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has two doubles and four walks while batting .200.

Wynns has gotten a hit in nine of 16 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 16 games this season.

In four games this season (25.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 .222 AVG .200 .263 OBP .333 .278 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 6/1 K/BB 1/1 1 SB 0

