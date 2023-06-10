The Colorado Rockies (26-39) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the San Diego Padres (30-33) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the Padres and Kyle Freeland (4-7) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-4, 5.35 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-7, 4.06 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.

Freeland is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year in this outing.

Freeland will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 outings this season.

Kyle Freeland vs. Padres

The opposing Padres offense has the 22nd-ranked slugging percentage (.392) and ranks 12th in home runs hit (74) in all of MLB. They have a collective .227 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 468 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 267 runs.

Freeland has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out one against the Padres this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Weathers

The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.35, a 1.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.528 in nine games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts this season, Weathers has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.