On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

  • Grichuk is hitting .331 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Grichuk has gotten a hit in 25 of 31 games this year (80.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (38.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In nine games this season (29.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 16 times this year (51.6%), including four games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
.375 AVG .278
.444 OBP .322
.563 SLG .370
11 XBH 3
0 HR 1
5 RBI 6
15/6 K/BB 10/4
0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander went 1 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 5.35 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
