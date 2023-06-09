The San Diego Padres (29-33) visit the Colorado Rockies (26-38) in NL West action, at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (4-4) for the Padres and Austin Gomber (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (4-4, 6.99 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

During 12 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.99 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to his opponents.

Gomber is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year in this outing.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season entering this matchup.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Austin Gomber vs. Padres

He will face off against a Padres offense that ranks 29th in the league with 453 total hits (on a .224 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .383 (24th in the league) with 69 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

Gomber has a 4.5 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP against the Padres this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .182 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (4-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 4.10, a 3.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.115.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 11 starts, Darvish has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.

