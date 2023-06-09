Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).

He has a .272/.352/.432 slash line on the year.

Blackmon has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .174 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Royals Jun. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has 58 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .258/.336/.476 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 3 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Darvish Stats

Yu Darvish (4-4) will take the mound for the Padres, his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 11 starts this season, Darvish has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 46th, 1.115 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Jun. 3 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0 at Nationals May. 23 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals May. 17 5.1 6 4 4 6 2 at Twins May. 11 6.0 4 2 2 7 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 56 hits with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .265/.422/.483 so far this year.

Soto has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.