Friday's contest between the San Diego Padres (29-33) and Colorado Rockies (26-38) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (4-4) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-4) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 4-2-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (285 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

