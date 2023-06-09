FTX Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will square off on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Nuggets on Wednesday, 109-94. Jimmy Butler scored 28 in a losing effort, while Jamal Murray led the winning squad with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 10 10 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 32 21 10 0 2 1 Christian Braun 15 4 1 1 0 0

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.5 12.7 11 1 1.2 1.6 Jamal Murray 28.1 5.9 6.8 2 0.2 3 Michael Porter Jr. 12.1 8.6 1.9 0.3 0.6 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.9 5.7 3.4 0.2 0.8 0.7 Bruce Brown 11.8 4.1 1.6 0.9 0.5 1.1

