In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets average six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Denver totals more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are scoring 119.4 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 115.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better at home this season, draining 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Nuggets Injuries