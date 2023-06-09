The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 112 - Heat 111

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (211)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (28-22-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.9%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% threes (27.1%).

