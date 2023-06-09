Kentavious Caldwell-Pope be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Caldwell-Pope, in his most recent game (June 7 win against the Heat) posted six points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caldwell-Pope's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.8 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.6 PRA -- 16 16.6 PR 10.5 13.6 15 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.7



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Heat

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per contest.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 28 6 3 0 0 0 0 6/4/2023 36 6 3 3 1 1 1 6/1/2023 36 7 3 0 1 0 1 2/13/2023 36 8 4 6 2 2 0 12/30/2022 30 20 2 2 4 0 0

