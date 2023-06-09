Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 109-94 win over the Heat (his most recent game) Murray put up 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Below, we look at Murray's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 20.0 28.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.9 Assists 7.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 39.5 30.1 40.8 PR 31.5 23.9 34 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Jamal Murray has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jamal Murray vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 45 34 10 10 3 0 1 6/4/2023 39 18 4 10 3 0 1 6/1/2023 44 26 6 10 2 0 1 12/30/2022 34 14 2 6 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.