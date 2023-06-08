A couple of hot hitters, LaMonte Wade Jr and Charlie Blackmon, will try to keep it going when the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 50 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Fueled by 200 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 14th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 281 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.498 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Anderson will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In six appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford

