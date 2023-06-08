Rockies vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's game between the San Francisco Giants (31-30) and the Colorado Rockies (26-37) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on June 8.
The Giants will call on Alex Cobb (5-2) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Rockies are 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Colorado has won eight of 24 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-2
|Chase Anderson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|Austin Gomber vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|L 2-0
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|L 10-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs John Brebbia
|June 7
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
|June 10
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Garrett Whitlock
