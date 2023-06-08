Thursday's game between the San Francisco Giants (31-30) and the Colorado Rockies (26-37) at Coors Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on June 8.

The Giants will call on Alex Cobb (5-2) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies are 5-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (seven of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 23 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won eight of 24 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 13 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule