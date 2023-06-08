Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 3 on June 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Eichel and others in the Florida Panthers-Vegas Golden Knights matchup at BB&T Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Tkachuk, who has scored 109 points in 79 games (40 goals and 69 assists).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 78 points (1.1 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Carter Verhaeghe has 73 total points for Florida, with 42 goals and 31 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Jun. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel is one of the top offensive options for Vegas with 66 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|1
|1
|7
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -164)
Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the attack for Vegas this season with 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Jun. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Stars
|May. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|May. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Stars
|May. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
