J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants take on Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 49 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 277 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Rockies rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.502 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold (1-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

Seabold has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts, Seabold has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.2 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants L 10-4 Home Dinelson Lamet John Brebbia 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres - Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.