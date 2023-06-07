Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Heat NBA Finals Game 3 on June 7, 2023
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others in the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup at FTX Arena on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|11.5 (-133)
|9.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+115)
- The 24.5 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 4.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).
- Jokic's per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (9.5).
- Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+115)
|6.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-167)
- Wednesday's over/under for Jamal Murray is 24.5. That's 4.5 more than his season average.
- He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).
- He makes 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-120)
|5.5 (-149)
|2.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-133)
- The 12.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Wednesday is 3.8 lower than his season scoring average.
- Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-128)
|9.5 (+105)
|3.5 (-139)
- The 18.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 1.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|7.5 (+115)
|6.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+155)
- Jimmy Butler has racked up 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 1.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Butler has knocked down 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.