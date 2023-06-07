The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under is set at 214.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 214.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 67 of 82 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its outings this year, 13.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 40-13, a 75.5% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 60.8% chance to win.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 67 81.7% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over five times.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44 Heat 30-52 10-10 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

