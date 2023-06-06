Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Giants on June 6, 2023
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Charlie Blackmon and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 53 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI.
- He has a .276/.357/.443 slash line so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.335/.479 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Wade Stats
- Wade has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 38 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .273/.413/.466 slash line so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
J.D. Davis Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Davis Stats
- J.D. Davis has recorded 53 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .286/.372/.481 on the year.
- Davis enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Davis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|May. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
