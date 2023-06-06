Tuesday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (26-35) against the San Francisco Giants (29-30) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. Game time is at 8:40 PM ET on June 6.

The probable starters are John Brebbia (2-0) for the Giants and Dinelson Lamet (1-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have gone 5-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (eight of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won 15 of 41 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (273 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule