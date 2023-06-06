Nolan Jones -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with John Brebbia on the mound, on June 6 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Royals.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: John Brebbia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .333.
  • Jones is batting .368 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Jones has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Jones has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Brebbia gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles without surrendering a hit.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
