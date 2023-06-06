The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher John Brebbia and the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: John Brebbia

John Brebbia TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .276 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Blackmon has gotten at least one hit in 72.5% of his games this season (37 of 51), with at least two hits 15 times (29.4%).

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has driven in a run in 17 games this year (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.7%).

He has scored in 25 of 51 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 25 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings