Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Royals on June 4, 2023
Player props are available for Vinnie Pasquantino and Charlie Blackmon, among others, when the Kansas City Royals host the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 24 RBI (53 total hits).
- He's slashed .276/.357/.443 so far this year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Mets
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- Ryan McMahon has 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 25 walks and 34 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .263/.340/.488 slash line so far this year.
- McMahon takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Brady Singer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Singer Stats
- The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Singer has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
Singer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 27
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Tigers
|May. 22
|3.2
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|6.0
|7
|4
|2
|3
|2
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|4.0
|6
|5
|5
|4
|3
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 16 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits).
- He has a .258/.339/.456 slash line on the year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 56 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .236/.272/.430 slash line on the year.
- Witt Jr. brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and two RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Cardinals
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
