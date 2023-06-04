The Kansas City Royals (17-41) and the Colorado Rockies (26-34) will square off on Sunday, June 4 at Kauffman Stadium, with Brady Singer getting the ball for the Royals and Kyle Freeland taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rockies have +115 odds to win. Kansas City is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (3-4, 7.12 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-6, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' matchup versus the Royals but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in nine games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, and fell in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Royals were the moneyline favorite six times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been victorious in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 15 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.