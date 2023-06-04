The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. head into the final of a three-game series against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 49 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 189 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.6 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Connor Seabold Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals W 7-2 Away Chase Anderson Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Austin Gomber Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Dinelson Lamet Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres - Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers

