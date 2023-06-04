How to Watch the Rockies vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. head into the final of a three-game series against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Rockies vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 49 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 189 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 273 (4.6 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-6) for his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has six quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Alex Wood
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
