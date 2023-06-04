Rockies vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game features the Kansas City Royals (17-41) and the Colorado Rockies (26-34) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 4.
The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Kyle Freeland (4-6) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 5-2-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in seven of those contests).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (46%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a mark of 15-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.16) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
|May 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-0
|Dinelson Lamet vs Tommy Henry
|June 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Connor Seabold vs Zach Davies
|June 2
|@ Royals
|W 7-2
|Chase Anderson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 3
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|Austin Gomber vs Daniel Lynch
|June 4
|@ Royals
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Brady Singer
|June 6
|Giants
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Alex Wood
|June 7
|Giants
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Logan Webb
|June 8
|Giants
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Alex Cobb
|June 9
|Padres
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Yu Darvish
|June 10
|Padres
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
