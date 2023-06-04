The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams score 225.3 points per game between them, 9.3 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -110 24.5 Jamal Murray 26.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 +105 11.5

Nuggets and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Nuggets -699 -5000 Heat +500 -

