Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time out, a 104-93 win over the Heat, Porter had 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 14.0 Rebounds 8.5 5.5 8.9 Assists -- 1.0 2.0 PRA 24.5 23.9 24.9 PR 23.5 22.9 22.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.9



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Heat

Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 43 14 13 1 2 2 0 2/13/2023 33 17 6 0 5 1 1 12/30/2022 25 10 6 3 0 0 1

