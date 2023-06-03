Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

New York ranks ninth in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.238).

New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.7 per game).

The Yankees are 23rd in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

New York's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.233).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in the majors with a .466 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 327.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Cole has collected seven quality starts this year.

Cole will look to prolong a 13-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, April 20, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Chicago Cubs.

Grove has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4 innings per appearance.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners W 10-4 Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners W 10-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers L 8-4 Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Michael Grove 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller 6/6/2023 White Sox - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Lucas Giolito 6/7/2023 White Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Severino Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Hunter Greene 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.