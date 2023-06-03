Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and his .545 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (206 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Kansas City Royals and Daniel Lynch on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in total hits (53) this season while batting .260 with 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 78th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), with at least two hits 13 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 55), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 20 games this year (36.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (13.8%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (48.3%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.8%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (20.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynch (0-0) starts for the Royals, his second this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
