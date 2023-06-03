Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (17-40) will square off with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (25-34) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 3. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +120 moneyline odds. Kansas City is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch - KC (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-4, 7.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rockies and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in eight games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Royals did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in five tries.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have won in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 12 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.