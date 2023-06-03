On Saturday, Elias Diaz (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Daniel Lynch. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 37 of 50 games this year (74.0%), including multiple hits 17 times (34.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.0% of his games this season (18 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (20.8%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

