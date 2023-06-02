On Friday, Randal Grichuk (.389 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .351.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 44.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 11 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Royals Pitching Rankings