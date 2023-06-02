On Friday, Harold Castro (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .279 with seven doubles and three walks.

In 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

He has not homered in his 34 games this season.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (11 of 34), with more than one RBI five times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings