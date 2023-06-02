Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Royals - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Harold Castro (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .279 with seven doubles and three walks.
- In 22 of 34 games this season (64.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- He has not homered in his 34 games this season.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (11 of 34), with more than one RBI five times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.05).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lyles (0-9 with a 7.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old's 7.15 ERA ranks 71st, 1.362 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
