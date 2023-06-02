The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 54 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .483. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 45th in slugging.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 36 of 49 games this season (73.5%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (32.7%).

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), with more than one RBI eight times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings