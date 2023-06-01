Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (144 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .250.
- In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (15.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this year (19 of 53), with more than one RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.152
|.328
|OBP
|.239
|.491
|SLG
|.304
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|25/4
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (59.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (44.4%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (0-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
