Connor Seabold will start for the Colorado Rockies in the final of a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 47 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 182 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank seventh in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 256 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.320).

The Rockies rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.500 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Seabold (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

None of Seabold's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Seabold has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 3 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Mets W 10-7 Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets W 11-10 Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson 5/30/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Away Kyle Freeland Zac Gallen 5/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Away Dinelson Lamet Tommy Henry 6/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chase Anderson Zach Davies 6/2/2023 Royals - Away Austin Gomber Jordan Lyles 6/3/2023 Royals - Away Karl Kauffmann Daniel Lynch 6/4/2023 Royals - Away Kyle Freeland Brady Singer 6/6/2023 Giants - Home Connor Seabold Alex Wood 6/7/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.