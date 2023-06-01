Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .351 with 10 doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (44.0%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In seven games this year (28.0%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing hitters.
