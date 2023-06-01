Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Lakers on Monday, 113-111. Their high scorer was Jokic with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 30 14 13 1 3 3 Jamal Murray 25 3 5 2 1 0 Aaron Gordon 22 6 5 0 2 3

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 31.8 13.7 10.9 1.1 1.1 1.6 Jamal Murray 27.9 5.4 6 2 0.3 2.9 Michael Porter Jr. 13.7 7.9 2.1 0.5 0.6 2.8 Aaron Gordon 12.8 4.8 2.8 0.4 0.9 0.9 Bruce Brown 12.6 3.8 2.1 1 0.3 0.8

